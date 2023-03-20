It was announced Monday that some infrastructure maintenance projects along Second and Bridge Streets between April 3 and 7.

Frankfort Independent Schools will be closed for spring break that week, lessening the likelihood of longer periods of traffic congestion, but drivers in the area should still expect delays and limited access to certain lanes of traffic.

Download PDF MOT for Storm Drainage Warranty Work.pdf
Map of projected storm drain replacement projects and detours for Second St. corridor scheduled for early April. (Courtesy City of Frankfort)

