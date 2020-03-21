St. Vincent de Paul
Buy Now

Jeremy Baltz safely hands a box of food through the window of the St. Vincent de Paul location on Wallace Avenue on Saturday. (Photo submitted)

Members of the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Frankfort provided more than 60 individuals and families with boxes of food Saturday.

The national Catholic charitable organization members wore gloves and distributed the boxes through a window at its Wallace Avenue location.

“Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 across the country, St. Vincent de Paul continues to provide food to the needy of Franklin County by adjusting procedures,” said Mike Lynch, a deacon at Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription