While people won’t face legal action for not wearing a mask in public by May 11, Gov. Andy Beshear strongly encourages everyone to wear one.
During Beshear’s daily COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday, Dr. Steven Stack, Department of Public Health commissioner, gave a demonstration on how to wear the masks.
He said all face coverings should cover your face and nose and reusable cloth masks should be washed daily.
Wearing homemade cloth masks is preferred over disposable surgical or N-95 masks since the state is asking those be donated to medical facilities and first responders.
It is likely wearing masks in public buildings, such as grocery stores, will be recommended until there is a vaccine or better COVID-19 treatments available, Stack said.
A COVID-19 vaccine isn't expected to be available until next year.
The state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 230 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 4,375 after one of yesterday’s cases was proven to belong to another state.
The death toll also rose to 224 after Beshear announced 12 new deaths.
Franklin County’s confirmed COVID-19 case count remains at 13 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Beshear also went over rules businesses must follow in order to re-open.
Some of those rules are: continue telework when possible, take a phased approach to returning to work, onsite temperature and health checks, universal masks and other necessary PPE, close common areas, enforce social distancing, limit face-to-face meetings and increase sanitizer and hand wash stations.
Beshear said even as more businesses reopen and more people start wearing masks in public, the state and the federal government advise people over 60 and/or people with preexisting health conditions continue to be healthy at home for the foreseeable future.
