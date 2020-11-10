In 1953, Ronnie Lang’s father, Gerald, built what would become a strong holiday tradition and source of joy for Frankfort residents many years thereafter: a bright, white star hanging over town, just above the cliff face at Frankfort Cemetery.
For several years, the star lighted the sky over Frankfort and the Kentucky River valley. It fell into disrepair some time ago and was never replaced.
Sixty-seven years later, Mike Penn, with the help of Ronnie Lang, constructed a new star and put it in a similar spot just a short walk north of Daniel Boone’s gravesite.
“With this political climate and with the virus, we thought this would maybe be a positive thing for people to think about, even just for a little while,” Penn said. "It doesn't matter what your religion is or anything like that."
Penn, who works with Holbrook Towing, built the star in his shop. He used 16-foot-long 2x4 planks, 331 feet of wire and bright LED lights.
To transport the star from his shop on the Shelby County line to the cemetery, he had to get an escort from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. It took up two lanes of traffic.
The best views of the star, according to Penn, should be at the Capitol overlook on Louisville Road, the Tanglewood subdivision and most of South Frankfort.
A couple of windows from the Governor’s Mansion might offer a glimpse as well, he said.
Lang said the idea to bring the star back circulated because of an old photo negative that originated from The State Journal.
A friend of his bought a collection of negatives from the newspaper several years ago, and sold it to Lang.
Lang recognized the handiwork of his father in a photo that shows two men — one was his father’s friend, Charlie LaFontaine — standing at the edge of the cliff where the star was. He posted it to the Facebook group “Photos of Days Gone By, Kentucky’s Best,” and people started inquiring about how one might revive the tradition.
He contacted Penn, and they got to it. With the help of cemetery staff and the local Knights of Columbus, of which Lang’s father was a member, the pair put up the star on Monday.
“It’s really good timing, because I’ve got a knee replacement on Wednesday,” Penn joked.
The star will light up from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. every day through the holiday season. Penn and Lang said the cemetery agreed to store it after the holidays for future use.
Patty Peavler, of the Frankfort Cemetery's board, celebrated Lang's and Penn’s work.
“The cemetery board is thrilled that what once was a great tradition is now back in Frankfort,” Peavler said. “We’re happy to help make it happen.”
