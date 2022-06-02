Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, third from left, was among a handful of local and state officials to congratulate the Franklin County Conservation District on 75 years of service. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Several elected officials and their representatives were on hand at the Franklin County Conservation District building on Thursday to celebrate the organization's 75th anniversary.
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Deputy Judge-Executive Tambra Harrod as well as a representative from the Kentucky Governor's office each proclaimed Franklin County Conservation District Day.
The district was formed in 1947 with the goal of helping farmers and the general public solve soil and water resource problems by coordinating federal, state and local resources.
When speaking to the assembled crowd of state employees and invited guests, Quarles made note of how vital the district's mission was to the well-being of the nation and the planet.
"One thing that is so unique about the field of conservation is that it really is a precious asset," he said. "God is not making anymore land any time soon. It is so important that we have a division to protect our soil. If you look at the continent of Africa, one-fourth of its arable land is gone due to erosion."
Quarles went on to note Kentucky's role in helping the nation through natural disasters such as the Dust Bowl in the 1930s.
"That was when President (Franklin) Roosevelt sent an agronomist out to the midwest and he stopped in Kentucky," the commissioner said. "He learned about conservation efforts that were perfected right here on soil like this. So Kentucky has a little piece of history when it comes to replanting and settling the dust bowl."
Wilkerson said that he's benefited from the Conservation District since childhood.
"I remember back in elementary schools, having the conservation office come into the schools and talk about soil erosion," he noted. "I think now, more than ever, in terms of global population growth, food scarcity, I think its more important than ever that we conserve our resources and with Franklin County, given our makeup, we have a unique opportunity to help people take care of the land."
