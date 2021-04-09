The Franklin County Health Department reported Friday that the number of deaths in the county due to COVID has risen by one.

That death was found in an audit conducted by the state, and the county’s number of deaths attributed to the virus is now 57.

040921.COVID graphic.jpg

The health department vaccinated 380 people Friday with the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

FCHD also provided vaccines to the Franklin County Regional Jail, which vaccinated 83 inmates Wednesday. That number accounts for about half of the facility’s inmates.

The health department has administered a total of 11,029 vaccines with 4,666 first doses, 4,008 second doses and 2,355 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which only requires one dose.

FCHD will have another vaccine event on Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is open to people 18 and older, and an appointment is required. Appointments may be made at www.fchd.org/FCJJ.

Those who need assistance scheduling an appointment may call the health department at 502-564-7647.

FCHD reported four new COVID cases Friday for a total of 3,758 in Franklin County since the pandemic began in March 2020. There are 42 active cases in the county, and 3,659 Franklin County residents have recovered from the virus.

