Franklin County Fiscal Court.jpg

Franklin County Fiscal Court 

The Franklin County Fiscal Court's finances are above board for fiscal year 2021-22, according to the Kentucky auditor. 

In a press release and 57-page annual report on the inspection of the court's financial statements, State Auditor Mike Harmon found no discrepancies for the year ending in June 2022.

