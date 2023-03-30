The Franklin County Fiscal Court's finances are above board for fiscal year 2021-22, according to the Kentucky auditor.
In a press release and 57-page annual report on the inspection of the court's financial statements, State Auditor Mike Harmon found no discrepancies for the year ending in June 2022.
"The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses," Harmon's office wrote in the release published on Wednesday morning.
This is the third year in a row that the state's top auditor has not found any issues with the fiscal court's books.
One was regarding the fiscal court's failure to maintain an accurate liability schedule by omitting the Public Properties Corp. (PPC) debt and failing to provide payments traced to the debt schedule for the fiscal year in its fourth-quarter report to the Department for Local Government (DLG). PPC was formed in 2011, in cooperation with the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts, with the primary focus of financing construction of the Franklin County Courthouse.
The second issue had to do with the court not maintaining ledgers for receipts and disbursements or preparing bank reconciliations or financial statements for the PPC fund during the same quarterly period.
In the county's response to the discrepancies, then-Judge-Executive Huston Wells noted that the PPC debt had been disclosed in several reports and financial statements sent to various oversight boards such as Department of Local Government and the Municipal Securities Review Board. He also stated that there had never been an issue in years prior.
While there were no problems found in the latest audit report, the state did take issue with the format.
"Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the financial statement presents fairly the receipts, disbursements and changes in fund balances of the Franklin County Fiscal Court in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America," according to the report. "The fiscal court’s financial statement did not follow this format. However, the fiscal court’s financial statement is fairly presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting, which is an acceptable reporting methodology. This reporting methodology is followed for 116 of 120 fiscal court audits in Kentucky."
In an interview with The State Journal, Michael Goins, director of communications for the state auditor, said that the only time the format would be a problem was if there were enough issues in the report that the auditor decided to give a disclaimed opinion.
"Usually what we do is when we do audits like the one in 2018, our auditors, when they find something wrong, they will cite that finding," Goins explained. "We will make a recommendation on how, in this case, the fiscal court needs to address it. If the fiscal court addresses that, the next time we conduct an audit, if they have done it properly, it would not be a finding. For example, this year we had no findings with the Franklin Fiscal Court and that is usually how that is addressed."
