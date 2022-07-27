The Franklin County Sheriff's Office earned another clean audit from Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon for 2020.

Harmon said in an Office of Public Accounts report that the financial statement from Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire fairly presented the taxes charged, credited and paid between May 16, 2020, and April 15, 2021.

Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 11.55.48 PM.png

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire addressing the Fiscal Court at the July 22 regular meeting.

