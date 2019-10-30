The Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission violated policy when it agreed to pay $114,000 in accrued sick leave to former Executive Director Joy Jeffries upon her 2017 retirement, state Auditor Mike Harmon recently concluded.
Tourism Commission Chairman Marc Stone disagrees and said the quarterly payments to Jeffries will continue through 2021. The State Journal called and texted Jeffries for comment on Wednesday. She did not respond to those requests by press time.
“The things they said in here are true, but in my opinion not exactly the whole truth,” Stone said in reference to a letter from Harmon.
The letter, addressed to current tourism commission Executive Director Robin Antenucci, states when Jeffries was hired as executive director in 2003, the offer letter sent to her by the board established her salary and benefits to be in line with Franklin County government’s.
Stone said the tourism board at the time agreed, during open meetings, to deviate from the initial offer letter and give Jeffries eight hours of sick time and 20 hours of annual leave each month she was employed. Therefore, he believes the money is owed to her. However, the auditor concluded that the written offer overrides any verbal agreement and urged the commission to consult an attorney on whether the money is owed to Jeffries.
Stone said the commission has since consulted with attorney Edwin Logan. Stone said Logan advised that the money should be paid as scheduled.
“I guess you can say that we have consulted with our attorney and we think that we would be leaving ourselves open to a big fat lawsuit,” Stone said. “If we decided to modify this agreement, then I think we'd be asking for trouble.”
In a Wednesday phone interview with Logan, he said he did consult with the commission about the letter, but would not comment on what advice, if any, he gave to the commission.
"That's attorney-client privilege," Logan said.
Stone, who has served on the commission’s board of directors for some 20 years, said since the commission could not offer Jeffries a higher salary in 2003, they decided to offer Jeffries eight hours of sick leave and 20 hours of annual leave per month instead as an incentive for her to take the job.
Jeffries quickly accumulated the maximum amount of annual leave, so that time was then converted to sick leave, the auditor's letter states. At the time of her retirement, she had accumulated 3,383 hours of sick leave, which the commission agreed to pay her at a rate of $33.68 per hour.
Since the commission could not pay Jeffries $114,000 all at once, an agreement was made to pay her $5,697 every quarter beginning March 1, 2017, and ending Dec. 1, 2021, the auditor's letter states. Efforts were made to encourage Jeffries to take some time off once it was brought to the board’s attention that she had accrued a lot of hours, according to the letter.
Stone said Harmon began the audit late last year after receiving an anonymous tip that policy had not been followed in calculating Jeffries’ accruement of sick leave and annual leave. There was also concern about whether it was the commission’s responsibility to pay back the accrued sick leave to her upon her retirement.
The auditor's letter said the commission was unable to provide copies of timesheets from certain pay periods and could not provide written documentation of the benefits agreement.
According to Stone, written evidence of the benefits would be in the board meeting minutes, but since those meetings took place 16 years ago, the minutes have been lost.
Timesheets were missing for Oct. 15, 2014, through Oct. 28, 2014; Dec. 24, 2014, through Jan. 5, 2014; and June 24, 2015, through December 2016, according to the letter.
Stone said while copies were missing, Harrod and Associates PSC, the accounting firm the commission uses for its yearly audits, was able to provide Harmon with the information from the missing timesheets through its records.
“Had we been able to get all the documentation that we would have had back then, it would have been different,” Stone said. “So, I completely disagree that we failed to abide by our written contract because there were other written documents that we just couldn't put our hands on, or we could not find for them.”
Is the commission responsible for the $114,000? Maybe not, Harmon says in the letter.
The letter says there is no written policy or agreement that indicates the commission has to pay out accumulated sick leave.
Stone says that agreement is on the payment statements employees receive each pay period and on the yearly audit by the commission's accounting firm.
In addition to consulting with an attorney, the letter also recommends the commission memorialize any future negotiated benefits in writing, ensure timely review timesheets and maintain records properly.
Stone and Antenucci said the commission has already begun to be more careful in record-keeping. The commission has been using an independent accounting firm and payroll service for several years now and will continue to do so, according to Antenucci.
Stone said he has also been closely reviewing timesheets for accuracy.
Moving forward, Antenucci said the commission's employee benefits match the county’s and the commission has no plans to deviate from that policy.
Antenucci said the letter and the audit will be discussed once again at the board’s next meeting on Nov. 14. According to Antenucci, the board has been made aware of the letter and it has been discussed at previous meetings. The State Journal contacted each member of the board via email on Wednesday. None of the members responded to request for comment by press time.