In an effort to protect the health and safety of court employees, elected officials and the general public from coronavirus, all courts in the state will be handling cases differently starting Monday.
According to an order handed down by the Supreme Court of Kentucky the following measures will be implemented from Monday until Friday, April 10:
• All in-person appearances on civil and criminal dockets, with the exception of emergency matters, domestic violence hearings and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases.
• All civil trials, hearings and motions will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date. Any civil trial or hearing currently in progress shall be continued or finished at the discretion of the presiding judge.
• Reasonable attempts should be made to reschedule criminal trials due to a defendant’s right to a speedy trial.
• Small claims, evictions, juvenile, probate, traffic and guardianship cases will be continued, with the exception of emergency matters and hearings statutorily required to be held.
• Only attorneys, parties and necessary witnesses will be permitted in the courtroom.
• Cases involving an attorney or party who is ill or in the high-risk category should be rescheduled.
• All show cause dockets for payment of fines and court costs scheduled within this timeframe will be continued for 60 days.
• The 20-day preliminary hearing requirement for out-of-custody defendants is waived during the order.
• Jurors who are ill, caring for someone who is ill or is in the high-risk category will have their jury service postponed to a later date.
• New juror orientations will be suspended.
• Existing jury panels may be extended at the discretion of the court.
• Attorneys are urged to use e-Filing.
• Bailiffs will discourage congregating outside courtroom doors and encourage social distancing inside the courtroom.
• Individuals with legitimate court business who are ill, caring for someone who is ill or in the high-risk category are advised to stay home and request a continuance by calling the local office of the circuit court clerk.
