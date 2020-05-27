Kentucky has now topped 9,000 cases of the coronavirus and reached the 400 mark in deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday.
During his daily press briefing at the Supreme Court chamber in the Capitol, the governor said there were 127 new cases, making it at least 9,077 since the first case was reported on March 6 in Kentucky.
There were also six deaths reported to state public health officials on Wednesday, bringing that total to an even 400. Two occurred in Boone and Jefferson counties, with one each in Hopkins and Oldham counties.
“Without all of our heroic actions, the numbers would have been a heck of a lot worse,” Beshear said. “Let’s all acknowledge that losing 400 people to anything at anytime for any reason, isn’t okay. It’s just not. Those are 400 families that are in pain. I never thought as governor I’d stand up and talk about losing 400 people to something that I and we are battling.”
Long-term care facilities such as nursing home are still seeing an increase in cases, but Wednesday’s total was less than in many recent days. Such facilities reported 15 new cases among residents and 16 involving staff members. That brings the pandemic total to 1,185 residents and 563 staff, with 224 deaths, all but two involving residents. Cases of COVID-19 have now been reported at 120.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman gave an update on the Team Kentucky Fund. “We have been up and running for a week and a half with applications, and as of this day we have about 1,900 applications that have been received and are being processed.”
The applications are being taken through local Community Action agencies to distribute money to people statewide who have suffered job loss or major reduction in hours.
“Because of the generosity of Team Kentuckians from across the state,” she said, “we now have about $3.1 million in the fund.”
People can contribute to the fund at donate.ky.gov. Donations are tax-deductible and 100 percent of the money will go to those in need, Coleman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.