The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has named a new commissioner to lead the Department for Public Health.
Dr. Angela Tackett Dearinger, of Versailles, was announced as the new commissioner in a press release. She is an associate professor at the University of Kentucky's College of Medicine and has previously served in education roles such as an assistant dean of accreditation in graduate medical education and as associate chief of staff for education at the Lexington Veteran's Affairs Health Care System. Dearinger is board-certified in internal medicine, pediatrics, public health and general preventative medicine.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the Public Health Commissioner, and excited to collaborate with public health partners from across the Commonwealth to address our shared health care needs and challenges," said Dearinger in a press release.
Dearinger helped create the Kentucky Public Health Research Network, which is the first public health practice-based research network in Kentucky. Gov. Matt Bevin appointed her to be a member of the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure last year.
A graduate of Transylvania University and the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Dearinger said that working in public health has given her a broader perspective of individual health, population health and the health care system. Dearinger completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and then returned to UK for a master educator academic fellowship in internal medicine while completing a master of public health degree at UK's College of Public Health.
The Department of Public Health develops and operates state public health programs for Kentuckians. The department's mission is to improve the health and safety of people in Kentucky through prevention, promotion and protection.
"The Kentucky Department of Public Health is at a pivotal point in its history, working to address many population health issues in fiscally challenging times," said CHFS Secretary Adam Meier in a press release. "Successfully navigating through these complex issues will require great leadership, and to that end I am excited to have Dr. Angela Dearinger join DPH as the public health commissioner. She is a proven leader with outstanding qualifications and a thorough understanding of Kentucky's public health system."