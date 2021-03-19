The Kentucky Department of Revenue has extended the 2020 state individual income tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. On Wednesday, the federal Internal Revenue Service issued the same extension due to delays and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The postponement is for individual taxpayers only. It does not apply to corporation income tax, limited liability entity tax, withholding tax, sales and use tax, or other types of state taxes.

“As Kentucky families and businesses continue to faithfully follow public health guidance to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus while many are also recovering from widespread natural disasters that have impacted the Commonwealth over the last month, I am pleased to grant some extra time to prepare, file and pay state taxes,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “Families who are expecting a refund can be assured that our Department of Revenue staff are diligently working to swiftly process returns and get those dollars back to Kentuckians as quickly as possible.”

Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17.

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request a Kentucky filing extension until Oct. 15 by filing Kentucky Form 740EXT.

