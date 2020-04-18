State and federal prosecutors are joining together in a public service campaign warning the public of fraudulent testing sites for the coronavirus.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, along with U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Rob Duncan and U.S. Attorney for the Western District Russell Coleman, produced a public service announcement which alerts Kentuckians to the dangers of fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites and urges them to work with a licensed healthcare provider if they experience symptoms of the disease.
Scammers may use fraudulent testing sites to obtain personal information and payment from patients, often without fully processing the tests or providing patients with the results.
“Information regarding the availability of COVID-19 testing is rapidly changing to keep pace with demand, and we want to arm Kentuckians with tips and information on how to avoid fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Just a few weeks ago, our office opened an investigation into pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Louisville after learning they were engaging in questionable practices, and we’re prepared to go after any testing site that seeks to take advantage of Kentuckians during the pandemic.”
To avoid fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites:
• Contact a trusted, licensed healthcare provider if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and believe you need to be tested.
• Avoid any testing site that requires up-front payments or payments in cash only.
• Contact your local health department to confirm the validity of a testing site.
They also remind Kentuckians that the state’s special website, kycovid19.ky.gov, contains guidance on when to seek care for coronavirus symptoms.
Cameron, Duncan, and Coleman recently partnered with the FBI to launch the Kentucky Coronavirus Fraud Task Force. Their mission is to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic impacting Kentuckians.
If you believe you are a victim of a COVID-19 scam, report it immediately to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling 1-888-432-9257.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.