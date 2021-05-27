The flu season that ends this month saw a low number of confirmed cases of influenza in Kentucky compared to the 2019-2020 season, which state public health officials attribute at least in part to precautions taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to figures from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, part of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the 2019-2020 flu season had 27,408 confirmed cases in the state, along with 165 deaths. Six of the fatalities involved those under the age of 18.
However, through May 15 in the 2020-2021 flu season, which is now in its final stages, there have been 185 confirmed cases, a drop of 99.33% from last season. Two Kentuckians have lost their lives due to the flu, while two more died from a combination of the flu and COVID-19 complications. Overall, the total of four is a drop of 96.67% from the 2019-2020 season.
The 2020-2021 cases were a record low for Kentucky, and is similar to the national and international trends, according to Susan Dunlap, executive director of the Office of Public Affairs at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
“Influenza activity is the U.S. is at the lowest level since tracking was initiated in 2005,” she said. “The CDC’s weekly ‘Flu View’ report states that 2011-2012 was previously the lowest recorded in flu activity and severity. The current season rate of flu-related hospitalizations is one tenth of that reported 11 years ago.”
Dunlap says nationwide there has been only one pediatric death during the 2020-2021 flu season, compared to 198 during the 2019-2020 season.
She noted a variety of factors have contributed to the drop, “including mask wearing, physical distancing, people staying home, school closures, and viral competition with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”
That was echoed in a CDC publication issued last September on decreased flu activity during the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., Australia, Chile and South Africa.
When asked if the future will see an annual COVID-19 booster vaccination, as well as a flu shot, Dunlap replied that there is currently no such annual recommendation for an annual COVID-19 vaccine or booster, but that’s it’s possible that changes in the circulating variants may lead to changes in this recommendation in the future.
“COVID-19 vaccinations are safe to receive at the same time as other routine immunizations and can be administered at the same time as an influenza vaccination,” she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.