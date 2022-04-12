The Kentucky Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers that the 2021 state individual income tax filing deadline is just a few days away, although some residents of western Kentucky will have additional time.
Individual taxpayers have until Monday, April 18, to submit Kentucky individual income tax returns and payments for the 2021 tax year without accruing penalties and interest. Individual taxpayers are encouraged to pay in full any taxes owed by the filing deadline to avoid interest and penalties, which will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances after April 18, regardless of the amount owed.
This year’s April 18 deadline gives Kentucky taxpayers a few extra days to complete their tax returns due to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 15.
There is an additional deadline extension for some Kentuckians. Under provisions of state law, federal extensions related to disaster relief for the filing of income tax returns, including the payment of taxes due, are also honored.
The Department of Revenue adopted the relief granted by the IRS for taxpayers affected by the tornadoes that struck the state in December 2021. This would affect those who live in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren counties.
Taxpayers in those 16 designated counties have until Monday, May 16, to file Kentucky income tax returns and submit tax payments for the following taxes: individual income tax; corporate income tax; limited liability entity tax; and income tax withholding. The May 16 deadline also applies to the first quarter estimated tax payment of income tax, that would otherwise be due on April 18.
This extension to file and pay taxes does not apply to sales tax and other types of taxes. However, taxpayers with disaster-related delays who are seeking filing extensions or who have been assessed penalties for taxes other than income taxes may contact Revenue officials to request an extension or a waiver of penalties.
Late filing and payment penalties will be waived for those affected taxpayers seeking this relief. However, Kentucky's tax laws have no provision for the waiver of interest.
Taxpayers are advised to label the top margin of the tax forms filed under this relief provision in large, red letters with the words “Kentucky Tornado Relief.”
Taxpayers requiring additional information or assistance on individual income taxes may contact the Department of Revenue at 502-564-4581. For questions related to Corporation Income Tax and Pass-through Entities, contact 502-564-8139.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.