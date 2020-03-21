The State Journal office, 1216 Wilkinson Blvd., will be closed to walk-in customers effective Monday and employees will be working almost entirely from home. Telephone customer service will continue without interruption. No change in publication schedule is expected. 
 
"We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers who prefer to do business with us face to face," said Publisher Steve Stewart. "We look forward to the time when things return to normal, but for now we want to do our small part in preventing spread of the coronavirus."
 
A plentiful supply of newspapers will be available in the coin-operated newsstand in front of the office.
 
Advertising payments and news submissions can be placed in the dropbox on the left side of the newspaper's circle driveway.

