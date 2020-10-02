The State Journal appealed the City of Frankfort’s denial of the newspaper’s complaint that the city committed a violation of the Open Meetings Act.
The office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron confirmed receipt of the complaint on Thursday.
Initially, The State Journal asked the Frankfort City Commission to acknowledge that it had violated the Open Meetings Act by holding a “rolling quorum” in securing the votes needed to fire former City Manager Keith Parker.
A “rolling quorum” means that a series of less-than-quorum meetings, which collectively constitute a quorum, took place to discuss public business.
Parker informed The State Journal that Commissioner Scott Tippett told him that Frankfort Mayor Bill May “had the votes” to fire him. Parker, who was city manager for about 18 months, said last week that he agreed with The State Journal’s complaint.
“I believe the city commission violated the open meetings law as stated by the recent complaint filed by The State Journal,” Parker said. “On two separate occasions … Commissioner Tippett let me know the mayor had the votes to fire me."
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who has been the most prominent voice on the city commission in support of Parker, also agreed with The State Journal's complaint. She said that a majority of the commission appeared to have already reached a consensus on Parker's firing before going into closed session at the Aug. 10 meeting where he was fired.
Tippett has said that he had no intent to violate the open meetings law and does not believe the commission did so.
May has denied any intent to violate the open meetings law, and said that conversations about Parker were “informational and educational updates only.” He also said that there was no discussion of how any commissioner was going to vote on the matter.
The statute, KRS 61.810(2), says that the state doesn’t “prohibit discussions” between individual members where the purpose of the discussions is to educate the members on specific issues.”
In his appeal, State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart called the city’s defense “entirely specious.”
He also characterized May’s response as both a “defaulting to a universal defense” and flying “in the face of common sense.”
“How does one commission member ‘educate’ another member about an employee’s dismissal and why shouldn’t the public be afforded the same ‘educational opportunities,’ ” Stewart wrote in the appeal to Cameron. “Additionally, it is contrary to Commissioner Tippett’s statement to the city manager to the effect that the mayor had secured three votes.”
Stewart also cited a specific 2010 decision from the Attorney General’s Office that ruled against a county Fiscal Court trying to use a similar defense.
“The formation of public policy, the General Assembly declares in the statement of legislative policy codified at KRS 61.800, ‘is public business and shall not be conducted in secret,’” the opinion reads. “While [a municipality] may enjoy the right to a nonpublic education on general [matters] affecting all [municipal] governments ‘outside the eye of the public,’ it does not enjoy the right to formulate public policy directly affecting [its municipality] ‘outside the eye of the public’ in one on one meetings or otherwise.“
The AG’s office gave the city three days to file a written response to the newspaper’s appeal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.