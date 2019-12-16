Through last week, four such bills had been prefiled: one to raise the legal age to buy all tobacco products to 21; one to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes; one to impose registration and licensing requirements to sell e-cigs; and one to tax them at the same rate as traditional cigarettes.
Teen use of e-cigarettes increased to more than 5 million in 2019 from 3.6 million in 2018, a 39% jump, according to the latest annual National Youth Tobacco Survey.
The latest data for e-cigarette use by Kentucky teens, from 2018, shows e-cigarette use had nearly doubled since 2016, with more than 1 in 4 high school seniors and one out of seven eighth graders reporting they used e-cigs in 2018, the Kentucky Incentives for Prevention study found.
|Sen. Ralph Alvarado
"Youth tobacco use had been declining for decades, but it has suddenly skyrocketed since the introduction of e-cigarettes and vapes," Alvarado said in a news release. "The science is clear that adolescents and teens are particularly vulnerable to the health risks of nicotine and other toxins in tobacco products. This bill is a common-sense, widely supported measure to help keep tobacco out of the hands of kids."
A similar bill was introduced in the last legislative session, but tobacco-friendly senators blocked it. At the federal level, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has proposed a bill to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.
Already, 19 states have raised the tobacco age to 21, along with Washington, D.C., and over 530 localities, although the strength of their laws vary substantially, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids. Some companies see the law as a way to limit other forms of regulation.
The latest Kentucky Health Issues Poll found that 6 in 10 Kentuckians would support increasing the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21, with majorities in each political party.
Most teens get tobacco from older friends who can buy the products legally, but youth under age 18 typically don't hang out with people who are 21 or older, so the bill helps cut off a major social source of tobacco for kids," Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said in a news release. He noted that the bill would put more enforcement responsibility on retailers.
|Rep. Buddy Wheatley
Another bill to thwart teen e-cigarette use has been filed by Rep. Buddy Wheatley, D-Covington. He prefiled Bill Request 925 to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and vapes. It also includes fines up to $2,500 for those who would continue to distribute them.
“My bill follows the similar model our country set a decade ago, when the FDA banned certain flavors in cigarettes because of their appeal to our children,” Wheatley said in a news release. “That was the right move then, and it’s the right move now." He added, "The hope is that the federal government will take similar steps regarding a ban of e-cigarette flavors, but until that happens, my bill will at least make sure this is in effect here in Kentucky.”
However, that doesn't seem likely to happen any time soon. President Donald Trump said in September that he would ban all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco and menthol, but he has since backed off this decision in the face of protests from users, retailers and manufacturers.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky also applauded Wheatley's bill and said it was time to take "bold steps" to reduce the youth vaping epidemic.
("Vaping" is a term used by manufacturers, sellers and users of electronic cigarettes, but many of the devices do not produce a vapor, which is liquid particles suspended in the air. They produce an aerosol, which has liquid and/or solid particles suspended in a gaseous medium.)
"Adolescents and teens are drawn to e-cigarettes because of the flavors and then get addicted to the nicotine," Chandler said in a separate news release. "Wheatley's bill would cut off a primary reason kids use these dangerous products and keeps them from becoming the next generation addicted to nicotine. It's an addiction that will haunt them the rest of their lives."
|Rep. Jerry Miller
Bill Request 468 would require all retailers or manufacturers of vapor/aerosol products that come with "enhanced cartridges" to register with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and pay a $500 annual licensing fee per location annually.
It would also prohibit retailers and manufacturers from selling such products online, by catalog or by phone; prohibit home delivery by outside vendors; require real-time age verification for purchase through an electronic third-party source no later than Jan. 1, 2021; and call for fines on any person under the age of 18 who tries to purchase electronic cigarettes or related products. His other measure, Bill Request 32, would impose a 27.5% excise tax on e-cigarettes and related devices.
Miller told the Louisville Courier Journal in October that he recognized the lure of the flavored products to teens and doesn't banning them, but said any such ban needs to be on the federal level.
The Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow will hold a rally at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the Capitol rotunda to support of the excise tax and the higher age limit. It will also call for more funding for prevention and cessation programs. The rally is titled "Answers to Kentucky's Youth Vaping Epidemic: A rally for laws to protect youth from tobacco!"
Bonnie Hackbarth, vice president for external affairs at the foundation, which staffs the coalition, said in an e-mail that the rally will support only the bills that have unanimous support of the coalition's steering committee, comprising representatives of 20 organizations. She said there is not unanimous support for Wheatley's bill or Miller's regulation and licensing bill, for various reasons.
"Some members believe the flavor ban should extend to all tobacco products, for example. Some would support the Wheatley bill but not the Miller bill. Others, including the foundation, support both," Hackbarth said. "The coalition – which now has more than 220 members and partners – is led by the steering committee of representatives from 20 organizations, and all steering committee members must agree for a measure to become a coalition priority."