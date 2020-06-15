Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday again urged Kentuckians to wear a face mask in public.
In a slideshow, Beshear showed examples of federal officials promoting the use of face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Beshear noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the renowned infectious disease expert on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and Dr. Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, both say wearing a mask is the best way to halt the spread of the virus.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, also encouraged Kentuckians to keep wearing masks in public, practice social distancing and sanitize hands and surfaces often.
“There is no vaccine. There is no treatment. There is no cure,” Stack said about COVID-19, adding the best option is to try to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.
Over the weekend, 205 more Kentuckians were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 12,647 since the pandemic began.
Six additional COVID-19 related deaths brought the state’s death toll to 505.
On the state reaching more than 500 COVID-19 related deaths, Beshear called it “devastating.”
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also provided a brief update on what school may look like in the fall for Kentucky’s public school students. Coleman said the Kentucky Department of Education task force is taking all recommended measures into consideration.
“What the governor has said today, what Dr. Stack just mentioned about wearing a mask, it is going to be imperative that our students and the kids in our communities have positive role models and positive examples to actually practice what we preach,” Coleman said. “We should never ask of our students what we’re not willing to give. So it’s really important for not just our teachers and our education leaders but our community leaders and our state leaders to follow these guidelines as well.”
