In a press conference Wednesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the entire Commonwealth in anticipation of the arctic front set to hit the region late Thursday night through Sunday.

Kentuckians are asked to plan their holiday travel arrivals by mid-afternoon on Thursday, and essential workers who must travel are urged to exercise extreme caution and allow extra time to reach their destinations. 

