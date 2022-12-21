In a press conference Wednesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the entire Commonwealth in anticipation of the arctic front set to hit the region late Thursday night through Sunday.
Kentuckians are asked to plan their holiday travel arrivals by mid-afternoon on Thursday, and essential workers who must travel are urged to exercise extreme caution and allow extra time to reach their destinations.
With wind chills projected to drop to -22 in Frankfort by noon on Friday, state and local emergency management departments have been activated, and will be up and running within the next 24-36 hours.
“We have been through too many natural disasters. We have been through too much, and lost far too many people. Let’s be prepared, and make sure that every single person gets through this,” Beshear said, noticeably concerned. He also urged residents to check on the elderly, and not to forget to take care of pets and livestock.
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker urged Kentuckians to be prepared, reminding them to “be aware. Have a safety kit in your car, exercise care using supplemental heating sources, and keep generators outside where they belong.” He detailed steps to assess carbon monoxide poisoning, always a danger when winter temperatures drop.
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Col. PJ Burnett echoed the call for travel limitations, and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. He also asked residents to avoid calling 911 for road and weather conditions, reminding them to “please leave those emergency lines open for potentially life-saving calls to be made.”
Emergency management assets have been activated throughout the state, and Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton announced that 5 emergency response units have been activated in Jefferson, Hardin, Madison, McCracken and Muhlenberg counties “due to their proximity to major interstates and crossroads.”
Lamberton also announced joint efforts between the National Guard, Air National Guard, KSP and Fish & Wildlife to reach out into more isolated areas, particularly those in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Parks will also be available to residents as emergency shelters should power failures hit.
Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray detailed road treatment operations, and explained that due to rainy weather expected in some parts of the state on Thursday, brining efforts would not be undertaken but salting and sodium chloride applications would occur as temperatures drop. “This arctic front that is approaching is dangerous, and there is no exaggeration there. This front presents significant potential hazards. Don’t get complacent when you hear the expected snowfall might be light.”
Powdery snowfall, like what is expected this week, in combination with the strong winds forecast, are likely to lead to whiteout conditions on highways. High winds also mean an increased likelihood of downed trees on roads and power lines.
“Buckle up, and phone down,” Gray continued. “Reschedule travel when conditions are at their worst.”
Beshear also signed an emergency executive order activating the state’s anti-price gouging regulations regarding fuel, de-icers and salt, and other winter emergency essentials. Anyone suspecting price gouging is urged to contact the state Attorney General’s office.
Kentuckians traveling are advised to monitor the National Weather Service, mobile travel apps like Waze, and the transportation cabinet’s winter weather site at snowky.ky.gov for updates.
