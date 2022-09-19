The weather was picture perfect outside the Old Capitol Friday as a crowd of about 70 came out to celebrate and learn about recovery from substance use disorder. 

Van Ingram, executive director of Kentucky Drug Control Policy and master of ceremonies for the event, noted how important it is to celebrate the successes of people in recovery from substance use disorder. 

DSC_8698.JPG

Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman presented Director Van Ingram of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy Executive with a proclamation making September Recovery Month in Kentucky. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription