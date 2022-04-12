On Monday Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 242, which allocates $3.5 million for the construction of a pedestrian bridge in fiscal year 2024 to take the place of the Broadway Bridge.
Funding for the project is part of the 2022-24 Biennial Highway Construction Plan with the money to be obtained through the Surface Transportation Flex Funding in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Budget Bill.
With funding for the project now secured, The State Journal asked city leaders their thoughts on the plan.
“This is huge for Frankfort,” said Mayor Layne Wilkerson, who added he is glad the governor signed the legislation.
“The city’s excited because it includes the crossing at the Broadway Bridge, which has been part of our Downtown Master Plan and Riverfront Development Plan,” he stated.
Wilkerson believes the addition of the pedestrian bridge will spur development on both sides of the river, as well as help Benson Valley and promote the neighborhoods of Bellepoint and Buttimer Hill.
“Ten years from now, we’ll look back and this will be a big piece in developing the riverfront,” he added, saying he is happy to partner with the state on the project.
Closed to vehicular traffic for the past 29 years, the Broadway Bridge is a pin connected Baltimore Petit truss-style bridge that was built around 1893, spans the Kentucky River and is just over 155 feet in height and 515 feet long.
One city leader who was not thrilled with the idea of the pedestrian bridge being funded is Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who remains skeptical of the project.
“The state has given us $3.5 million, but I can tell you right now that will not build a bridge without any money from the city,” she told The State Journal on Tuesday, adding that a request for additional funding has not come before the city commission for approval.
“I think we should have pushed for other projects in Frankfort rather than walking over a bridge that will lead to nowhere right now,” Waldridge stated, stressing that the Singing Bridge also needs to be looked at because its tonnage needs to be increased.
The Broadway Bridge has been a hot-button topic in Frankfort since 2018 when the state announced plans to demolish the historic structure. Two years later, KYTC partnered with the city for a feasibility study, which determined the bridge was in a state of “imminent failure.”
In 2021, KYTC estimated rehabilitation of the bridge would range from $3.88 million to $4.25 million — not including maintenance. The estimated cost of replacing the bridge with a new pedestrian bridge would be just over $2 million.
After allowing the city several months to weigh whether it wanted to take over the bridge or demolish it, a KYTC spokesperson to the newspaper that the bridge’s destruction was the “preferred alternative.”
Waldridge said that she has had several meetings with KYTC engineers who said that it was in the best interest of the city to demolish the bridge.
“We were told if we tore it down and put another bridge in its place it would be less expensive and the cost of doing that is sure to have increased since then,” she remarked, saying she has several concerns about the bridge and hasn’t been briefed about what the project will look like.
One liability that factored into the city’s decision at the time was its inability to insure the structure. Waldridge and former City Manager Tommy Russell have both said that despite an extensive search, the city has been unable to find an insurance option were the city to assume control of the bridge.
“I think eventually we’ll need a bridge,” Waldridge continued, “but a pedestrian bridge is not number one on the list in terms of what this community needs.”
Despite the hurdles, local preservation advocates and groups have tried to come up with feasible plans to save the historic bridge.
Last year, in an effort to raise awareness of properties that become available or face adverse circumstances, the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation included the Broadway Bridge project on its list of the top five best opportunities for historic preservation.
The organization worked to have the Broadway Bridge renovated as an individual attraction, linear park and downtown connector that could help foster future development along Benson Valley.
“This is a big win for the city and proves that we are dedicated to chipping away at our downtown master plan since the Broadway Bridge was a huge element of it,” Commissioner Leesa Unger explained, adding her thanks to Beshear, Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray and everyone who supported the bill.
“To quote the master plan ‘a pleasant, easily walkable downtown is a key element in Frankfort’s future health and vitality,’” she said. “If the city can work with the state to complete a new pedestrian crossing then this will be a game changer for connectivity that will benefit citizens, tourism and continued growth in our city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.