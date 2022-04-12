On Monday Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 242, which allocates $3.5 million for the construction of a pedestrian bridge in fiscal year 2024 to take the place of the Broadway Bridge.

Funding for the project is part of the 2022-24 Biennial Highway Construction Plan with the money to be obtained through the Surface Transportation Flex Funding in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Budget Bill.

With funding for the project now secured, The State Journal asked city leaders their thoughts on the plan.

“This is huge for Frankfort,” said Mayor Layne Wilkerson, who added he is glad the governor signed the legislation.

Broadway Bridge

A before and after image with a rendering showing conceptual renovations to the Broadway Bridge area. (State Journal file photo)

“The city’s excited because it includes the crossing at the Broadway Bridge, which has been part of our Downtown Master Plan and Riverfront Development Plan,” he stated.

Wilkerson believes the addition of the pedestrian bridge will spur development on both sides of the river, as well as help Benson Valley and promote the neighborhoods of Bellepoint and Buttimer Hill.

“Ten years from now, we’ll look back and this will be a big piece in developing the riverfront,” he added, saying he is happy to partner with the state on the project.

Closed to vehicular traffic for the past 29 years, the Broadway Bridge is a pin connected Baltimore Petit truss-style bridge that was built around 1893, spans the Kentucky River and is just over 155 feet in height and 515 feet long.

One city leader who was not thrilled with the idea of the pedestrian bridge being funded is Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who remains skeptical of the project.

“The state has given us $3.5 million, but I can tell you right now that will not build a bridge without any money from the city,” she told The State Journal on Tuesday, adding that a request for additional funding has not come before the city commission for approval.

“I think we should have pushed for other projects in Frankfort rather than walking over a bridge that will lead to nowhere right now,” Waldridge stated, stressing that the Singing Bridge also needs to be looked at because its tonnage needs to be increased.

060519_BroadwayBridge03_hb.jpg

Aaron Thomas, with Palmer Engineering, inspects the stone masonry pier under the Broadway Bridge in this State Journal file photo.

The Broadway Bridge has been a hot-button topic in Frankfort since 2018 when the state announced plans to demolish the historic structure. Two years later, KYTC partnered with the city for a feasibility study, which determined the bridge was in a state of “imminent failure.”

In 2021, KYTC estimated rehabilitation of the bridge would range from $3.88 million to $4.25 million — not including maintenance. The estimated cost of replacing the bridge with a new pedestrian bridge would be just over $2 million.

After allowing the city several months to weigh whether it wanted to take over the bridge or demolish it, a KYTC spokesperson to the newspaper that the bridge’s destruction was the “preferred alternative.”

Waldridge said that she has had several meetings with KYTC engineers who said that it was in the best interest of the city to demolish the bridge.

“We were told if we tore it down and put another bridge in its place it would be less expensive and the cost of doing that is sure to have increased since then,” she remarked, saying she has several concerns about the bridge and hasn’t been briefed about what the project will look like.

One liability that factored into the city’s decision at the time was its inability to insure the structure. Waldridge and former City Manager Tommy Russell have both said that despite an extensive search, the city has been unable to find an insurance option were the city to assume control of the bridge.

“I think eventually we’ll need a bridge,” Waldridge continued, “but a pedestrian bridge is not number one on the list in terms of what this community needs.”

Despite the hurdles, local preservation advocates and groups have tried to come up with feasible plans to save the historic bridge.

Last year, in an effort to raise awareness of properties that become available or face adverse circumstances, the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation included the Broadway Bridge project on its list of the top five best opportunities for historic preservation.

The organization worked to have the Broadway Bridge renovated as an individual attraction, linear park and downtown connector that could help foster future development along Benson Valley.

“This is a big win for the city and proves that we are dedicated to chipping away at our downtown master plan since the Broadway Bridge was a huge element of it,” Commissioner Leesa Unger explained, adding her thanks to Beshear, Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray and everyone who supported the bill.

“To quote the master plan ‘a pleasant, easily walkable downtown is a key element in Frankfort’s future health and vitality,’” she said. “If the city can work with the state to complete a new pedestrian crossing then this will be a game changer for connectivity that will benefit citizens, tourism and continued growth in our city.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription