KYCommunityLevels.png

(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maps)

Three-fourths of Kentucky counties have a low risk of COVID-19 transmission, and only two of the 120 counties are at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly risk map.

But the risk has been declining nationally, so on Feb. 17 Kentucky's new-case rate over the previous seven days was first in the nation, according to The New York Times. Fayette, Clark and Greenup counties ranked fourth, fifth and sixth in the nation for new cases in the last seven days, according to the Times.

KyCVtransmission2-16-23-1.png

(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maps)

