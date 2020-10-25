Kentucky had a record number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week. According to Gov. Andy Beshear, 9,335 Kentuckians tested positive for the virus — far surpassing the previous record of 7,675 reported from Oct. 5-11.
The state also marked the most cases ever confirmed on Sunday with 1,462 new cases.
“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Beshear explained. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus — wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel — let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”
Currently, 841 Kentuckians are hospitalized, 231 are in ICU and 106 are on ventilators.
Top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Elliott, Kenton, Fayette, Warren, Bullitt and Shelby.
Those reported lost to the virus include three state residents — an 87-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 74-year-old woman from Grayson County and an 83-year-old man from Spencer County. A total of 1,407 Kentuckians have died from the coronavirus.
The governor said he will be talking Monday about new recommendations to counties that are in the red zone, those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents. He plans to hold 4 p.m. briefings Monday through Thursday this week to update Kentuckians on COVID-19 and necessary next steps.
