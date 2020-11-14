Gov. Andy Beshear reported the state’s highest number of COVID-19 cases yet again with the test positivity rate reaching almost 9% as the commonwealth’s alarming spread of the coronavirus continues with more than 11,500 cases and 68 deaths in the last four days alone.
“If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone county reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward,” Beshear said. “Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus.”
The governor said Saturday was again worse than previous days, with 3,303 new coronavirus cases reported including 419 children. A total of 136,137 state residents have ever been diagnosed with the virus.
Currently 1,378 Kentuckians are hospitalized due to COVID-19 including 308 in ICU and 167 on ventilators.
“So please, do your part. Do your civic duty. Wear your mask. There is so much suffering out there right now,” Beshear said. “If we’re not careful, it’s going to get even worse than this, which is almost unimaginable compared to where we were months ago.”
The governor also announced 11 new deaths raising the total number of Kentuckians who have died from the virus to 1,658.
The state’s testing positivity rate is 8.95%.
