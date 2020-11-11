The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Palmer Engineering firm have released a full list of questions posed at the recent Broadway Bridge public meeting as well as answers to those questions.
They also released the results of polls submitted to interested citizens who attended the meeting.
Still, many questions linger. The most notable is what entity will take over the bridge, which is owned by the state.
The state last year partnered with the city to pay for a feasibility study that deemed the structure, which has been closed to vehicular traffic since 1993, to be in a state of “imminent failure.”
If no organization offers to take it from the state, the state will demolish it at a cost of around $600,000. If the city or another entity takes it over, the state will offer that $600,000 to the new owner.
Asked what KYTC thinks the city should do, representatives from the state and Palmer Engineering suggested they might remove the bulk of the structure.
“KYTC cannot speak for the City on this matter,” they wrote. “The City could consider having KYTC remove the structure, leave the piers in place, accept the transfer of the right of way and then, over time, identify funding and select an alternative that best meets the City's needs for implementation."
In the slate of cost estimates previously provided in the feasibility study, the cheapest option to keep a functional crossing would be to construct a new bridge for just over $2 million.
The most expensive option would be to rehabilitate the existing structure. The total cost would be just over $3.9 million, with the highest portion being repair of the historic pier, which alone was estimated to cost $2.36 million.
Rehabilitation with a 10-foot wooden pedestrian path and a concrete pier repair is estimated to cost $2.286 million, while a 12-foot-wide version of that would cost around $125,000 more.
The state said it will not move forward in offering the bridge or with any demolition until it completes a full Section 106 historic property review, required by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. The review entails consideration of the effects on historic properties due to a project.
It also includes a “consulting party” process, in which community members provide input on how a project might impact properties on, or eligible for listing on, the National Register of Historic Places.
Thirty-eight different parties registered for the consulting party, according to City Commissioner Eric Whisman, who has previously helped lead discussions along with Julie Bowers, executive director of the nonprofit Workin’ Bridges, to advocate for the bridge’s preservation and future use.
The first consulting party meeting took place Monday, with City Commissioner-elect Leesa Unger, president of WalkBike Frankfort, participating.
Unger said she’s hopeful that all parties can find a way to make a pedestrian bridge work in the future.
“It just comes down to whether or not someone is going to take it over, and if someone doesn’t, they’re going to demolish it,” Unger said. “I’m just afraid that if we lose it we may not ever get it back.
Read the results of KYTC’s Q&A and polls at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictFive/Pages/Broadway-Bridge-Project.aspx
