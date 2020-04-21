According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence with minor injury, and third-degree terroristic threatening in the third-degree.
Under state law, first degree strangulation is a Class C felony, with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison if convicted, while the other two charges are misdemeanors.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s office Facebook page states, “Deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a female subject was at 911 Dispatch Center in London wanting to speak to a deputy regarding an alleged domestic assault that had just occurred with three small children still in the home. When deputies arrived at 911 dispatch, and made contact with the female, they noted that she had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms. They learned that allegedly there had been an altercation and during the altercation the female victim had been strangled.”
The Facebook post says the deputies then went to a home off Blevins and Brown Road to check on the well-being of the children, who were found safe, and continued their investigation.
“Deputies also noted there was bruising to the female victim’s leg and that during the altercation the female victim stated that this subject stated he was going to kill her.”
Goforth, 44, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center. He was later released after posting $25,000 cash bond, according to jail records.
The woman’s name has not been released.
He is scheduled for arraignment on June 1.
House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, issued a statement on Goforth’s arrest:
“Like everyone else, we have just been made aware of these charges and do not know the facts related to this case. While we reserve comment on this specific situation, the House Majority Caucus unequivocally denounces any form of domestic violence and has zero tolerance for it or its perpetrators. A society that values human life must also condemn domestic abuse. We each have a moral obligation to not only speak out against domestic violence, but also to recognize that domestic abuse knows no boundaries. Its victims and perpetrators come from every income, race, or socioeconomic status.”
Another lawmaker representing Laurel County, Rep. Derek Lewis, R-London, was arrested on a drunk driving charge by the Laurel County Sheriff’s office about two hours after lawmakers adjourned on April 15.
Sgt. John and Inman and Deputy Gary Mehler said they were responding to another call and found a pickup truck in a ditch, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department. They stopped to check on the driver and detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver. After investigating, they determined Lewis was under the influence and was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense.
His case is pending at Laurel District Court.
