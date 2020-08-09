Both the number of new cases of the coronavirus declined sharply in Kentucky on Sunday, as did the number of deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear reported.
There were 425 newly reported cases on Sunday, nine of which were from children age 5 and younger. This compares to the 801 on Saturday, the third highest total during the pandemic, which also included 29 young children. The total cases in Kentucky now stands at 34,982.
“We’ve got a number of counties that have 10 or more new cases: Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Taylor, Hardin, Madison, Casey, Warren and Wayne; and a number that are really close there. So, remember no matter where you are in the Commonwealth, COVID-19 is spreading,” the governor stated. “Nine new kids under 5 have tested positive, so again let’s make sure we’re protecting each other.”
He also reported one new death Sunday, raising the total to 773 Kentuckians lost to the virus. “That’s yet another family that is suffering during this time,” he said.
The death reported Sunday was a 71-year-old man from Pulaski County.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday. That includes the positivity rate and the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from the coronavirus. Despite the limited reporting, you may recall the highest number of new cases in a day, 979, was reported on Sunday, July 19.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, noted, “Last week, we saw rising case counts of COVID-19 in all but five Kentucky counties. COVID-19 is still out there and it’s still a threat. We are encouraged, though, by the many Kentuckians taking this seriously and taking steps to keep themselves and others safer, including wearing a mask.”
He acknowledged, “More Kentuckians will get COVID-19 resulting in more hospitalizations and deaths, but we know what to do right now to mitigate the risk. Every time we take steps, such as wearing masks and social distancing, it impacts how many Kentuckians will test positive, how many businesses, schools and other places where we gather can remain open, and how many Kentuckians will get hurt.”
Stack said it’s important to remember a few things. “When you and your household members leave your home, be aware that it increases your risk of exposure. Ultimately, you decide when to leave your home, how often, and for what reasons. If you do, please do it in a safe way.”
His advice when heading out, for whatever reason, “Continue to wear a mask. When possible, walk or bike to your destination or take your own vehicle. Avoid interacting closely with people and unnecessarily touching things. Keep disinfecting wipes or hand sanitizer with you. Wash your hands frequently. If you sneeze, sneeze into your elbow. If you sneeze into a cloth mask, wash your mask when you get home.”
To read more about other key updates, actions and information during the pandemic from Beshear and his administration, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Beshear is expected to hold his next press briefing on the coronavirus at 4 p.m. on Monday. It was anticipated he would announce the limited re-opening of bars after two weeks of closures, and expanding indoor seating at restaurants to 50-percent of capacity, but it is not known if the high numbers of cases during the past few days will affect that.
