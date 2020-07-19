Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday announced the largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and warned that Kentuckians could face dire days ahead without renewed efforts by everyone to rein in the virus’ spread.
“We have got to defeat this virus. We are at war and we are in the trenches,” Beshear said. “I have faith and I have trust in the people of Kentucky. But today and in the days ahead we’ve got to do a whole lot better. We’re going to have to take some more action.”
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Beshear said there were at least 23,161 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 979 of which were newly reported Sunday. Thirty cases were from children five years old or younger.
“We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call.
"Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and socially distance.”
Beshear reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 670 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Sunday include a 67-year-old woman from Clark County; a 74-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 58-year-old man from Oldham County.
“Today we’ve lost three individuals, all far too young,” Beshear said.
Beshear announced Friday that the Kentucky Supreme Court has kept in place all executive orders related to the fight against COVID-19, including the order mandating the wearing of face coverings in many instances, until the court can hear full arguments from the Beshear administration and the attorney general’s office, and issue a final ruling.
A Boone Circuit Court judge was expected to sign an injunction nullifying many of the governor’s executive orders on COVID-19. The attorney general challenged the orders Beshear put in place to keep Kentucky from losing more than $10 billion in the economy and to help schools safely reopen this fall.
In an order issued Friday afternoon by a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court stated: “Given the need for a clear and consistent statewide public health policy and recognizing that the Kentucky legislature has expressly given the governor broad executive powers in a public health emergency, the court orders a stay of all orders of injunctive relief until such time as the various orders are properly before the court with a full record of any evidence and pleadings considered by the lower courts.”
Many national retailers and small businesses are now requiring customers to wear masks while shopping.
Kroger announced its decision Wednesday.
People who witness dangerous non-compliance with coronavirus mandates, including requirements for mask wearing, social distancing and sanitation, at Kentucky businesses are encouraged to call the COVID-19 reporting hotline at 833-KY SAFER (833-597-2337). Labor Cabinet personnel will monitor the line from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To file a complaint online, click here.
Responding to some reports that some seeking coronavirus testing still are being asked to provide a doctor’s order, administration officials reiterated Thursday that the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Department for Public Health (DPH) issued an order removing any such requirement to receive a COVID-19 test.
Kentuckians can sign up for molecular diagnostic testing at more than 200 locations throughout the state, listed by county at kycovid19.ky.gov.
