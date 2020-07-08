070820 new cases

Kentucky reported 402 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest number yet identified on a single day for the second straight day. It was the fourth consecutive day that the seven-day rolling average of new cases also set a new record.

Tuesday's record was 371, not including the 625 cases reported on May 5, when the total included 309 found over days of testing at a Western Kentucky prison.

“The rising case numbers are cause for concern, so tomorrow we’re going to announce some new requirements that are going to be mandatory,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in his daily news release. “Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone.”

Beshear will make that announcement at his weekly press briefing tomorrow at 4 p.m. In addition, he said he would hold an additional briefing Friday at 4 p.m. The briefings can be viewed on his official Facebook page or YouTube channel.

One measure that Beshear could mandate is the wearing of a face mask, a step that is highly controversial despite proof that it curbs the spread of the virus. Such orders have been issued by governors in at least 19 other states, including West Virginia, the Louisville Courier Journal reported in a front-page editorial that urged Beshear to do likewise.

Wednesday's 402 cases brought the state's total number to at least 17,919. The state's daily report shows that a near-record 453 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 111 of them in intensive care. After 451,451 tests, the state's positivity rate is 3.88 percent.

The counties with double-figure numbers of new cases Wednesday were Jefferson, 79; Fayette, 50; Warren, 21; Laurel, 15; Bell, 14; Graves, 13; Boone, 12; and Pulaski, 10.

Beshear announced six new deaths from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 608, 65 percent of which have been patients from long-term-care facilities.

The latest fatalities are 72-year-old man from Casey County; a 67-year-old man from Fulton County; a 74-year-old woman from Perry County, and from Jefferson County, a 61-year-old man and two women, 73 and 77.

“That is far too many Kentuckians to lose, and we’ve got to do everything we can to minimize our loss moving forward,” Beshear said.

