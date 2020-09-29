The Franklin County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Those cases bring the county total up to 665 cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.
There are 91 active cases in the county now. Deaths continue to stand at 14 for the county, and 560 residents have recovered.
Deputy Director of the Health Department Brittany Parker said the department concluded its planned Tuesday testing events this week, but said to stay tuned for updates and future testing events.
Parker pointed to a flu shot event that the county will hold on Thursday as an important kick-off to flu season in the midst of a global pandemic. Parker said that the community drive-thru event will take place Thursday at the county's Public Health Center on the East-West Connector from 3-7 p.m.
“This event will be no out of pocket expense to the participant and we encourage those who want to attend to pre-register by visiting fchd.org and click on the green button,” Parker said. “Additionally, we have flu shot drive thru options every Friday in October and November at our clinic building on Glenns Creek and we ask that you pre-register for those events too.”
State-wide, Tuesday saw the second-highest number of new cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic with a total of 1,018 new cases announced. The state also announced the second highest number of new tests in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic: 72,808.
That means just under 1.4% of those tests turned out positive. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the state is 4.24%.
The state’s number of total cases of COVID-19 rose to 67,856.
At his daily COVID-19 press conference, Governor Andy Beshear warned that the state could face the effects of an eventual nation-wide rise in cases. He also told viewers that they ought to take the virus more seriously.
"We have become more casual in our approach to covid," he said. "The virus is here and it waits for us to get casual."
