Kentucky set another record for the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases last week.
On Sunday, the governor announced 1,423 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of Kentuckians ever diagnosed with virus to 108,642.
Currently, 994 residents are hospitalized, 250 in ICU and 136 on ventilators.
“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”
The governor also reported four new deaths. A total of 1,489 Kentuckians have died since the pandemic began in March.
The state’s testing positivity rate is 6.14%.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, noted that indicators are “telling us what we’d hoped to avoid: Kentucky is in a critical situation. The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating at a dangerous pace,” with the coronavirus having spiked for a third time.
Dr. Stack observed that several contiguous counties in Eastern Kentucky entered the red zone last week, at the same time these same counties reported flu cases. Though the flu can happen at any time during the year, it is more active in fall and winter.
“Having multiple viruses actively circulating at the same time makes the situation even more difficult, but we have effective defenses that work for these and other viruses. Avoid gatherings. If you’re around people, remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household. Wear a face mask. Wash your hands thoroughly. Avoid touching your eyes and mouth. And, clean surfaces with sanitizing wipes or a chlorine bleach solution. It’s a highly effective killer of germs of all sorts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.