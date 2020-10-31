With nearly 2,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Kentucky set a record for the highest number of cases on a Saturday.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,986 new coronavirus cases raising the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 107,219.
“This is now the single largest week of new COVID-19 cases by almost a thousand and we still have one day to go. We need your help,” said Beshear. “Make sure you are following the red zone recommendations so the entire community can come together to better protect those around you.”
As of Saturday, 964 state residents are hospitalized with 236 in ICU and 117 on ventilators.
The state’s testing positivity rate remains above 6% at 6.10%.
