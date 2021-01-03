010321 COVID map

The state’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate rose above 11% to 11.12% on Sunday with 2,860 new cases and 25 new deaths reported.

“The state’s elevated positivity rate is likely due to some labs and public testing sites being closed over the holiday, which increases the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are experiencing symptoms and suspect they have the virus,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 276,826 Kentuckians have tested positive for the coronavirus and 2,723 have died.

Currently, there are 1,677 state residents being treated for the virus in hospitals, 421 are intensive care unit patients and 196 are on ventilators.

Franklin County’s incidence rate is 36.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population based on a seven-day average.

The governor’s next live press briefing, which is expected to include a full explanation of the continuing rise in Kentucky’s testing positivity rate, will be Monday at 4 p.m.

