Most of Kentucky has improved its drought situation thanks to last weekend’s rain, however parts of the state have seen worsening conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday.

55.19% of Kentucky — including Franklin County — has no drought conditions, in the new report, up from 30.29% last week. According to figures from last week, 10.45% in the far southern part of Franklin County saw abnormally dry conditions.

072122 Drought

Yellow indicates areas with abnormally dry conditions. Light orange equals moderate drought and dark orange shows severe drought. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription