Most of Kentucky has improved its drought situation thanks to last weekend’s rain, however parts of the state have seen worsening conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday.
55.19% of Kentucky — including Franklin County — has no drought conditions, in the new report, up from 30.29% last week. According to figures from last week, 10.45% in the far southern part of Franklin County saw abnormally dry conditions.
The abnormally dry category (or D0) now includes 19.82% of the state, down from 35.42%. A moderate drought (or D1) is now reported in 16.08% of Kentucky, which is a drop of nearly half from last week’s 31.83%. However, the severe drought category (D2) has risen this week to 8.92% of the state, up from 2.46%. The Drought Monitor estimates 719,759 Kentuckians are now in drought areas.
12 counties in western Kentucky, including the Jackson Purchase, are in the D2 area, up from four last week. Parts of four counties in central Kentucky are also in severe drought, which is down one compared to the previous report. Local burn bans are in effect for Logan and Todd counties, according to the Kentucky Division of Forestry.
Wednesday night’s rain, which gave parts of southern Kentucky over two inches, is not taken into consideration in the current report, as the data is recorded through Tuesday morning and the report generated on Thursday mornings. Far western Kentucky had little or no rain from the system.
Brian Fuchs with the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which supplies the data used by the U.S. Drought Monitor, said most of the eastern third of the nation, including the Midwest of which Kentucky is considered a part, received some rain.
“Portions of the Midwest and into the Southeast had some amounts over 3 inches for the week,” he stated. “The areas with the most rain also had the coolest temperatures, with much of the Midwest and Southeast cooler than normal for the week with departures of 2-4 degrees below normal.”
Looking ahead, there is both good news and bad news for Kentucky, according to Fuchs.
“The six- to 10-day outlooks show that the West, South, Midwest and East Coast have the best chances to record above-normal temperatures,” he said. “The best chances of above-normal precipitation appear to be over the central to southern Plains, Southwest and Midwest, with the best chances over Kansas, Oklahoma and Kentucky.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.