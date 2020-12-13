On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear asked Kentuckians to remain vigilant in the fight against the coronavirus even as the commonwealth welcomed the first shipment of vaccine against the deadly virus.
“We are seeing good trends and getting great news in our battle against COVID-19. We saw 1,235 fewer positive cases and our positivity rate declined 1.23% Sunday to Sunday this week, and now we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus,” Beshear said, heralding news that the first shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines had arrived at Louisville’s UPS Worldport.
“Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first. We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family and our entire state.”
The governor also reported 2,454 new cases of the virus and 15 new deaths on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, 223,104 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2,207 have died.
As of Sunday the total number of state residents hospitalized with the coronavirus was 1,712, including 434 in the intensive care unit and 224 on ventilators.
The state's testing positivity rate is 8.52%.
