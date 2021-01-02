In his first COVID-19 update of 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office confirmed 1,470 new cases of the virus and 22 more deaths statewide on Saturday.
Kentucky’s testing positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, also surged to 10.79% after recent declines. Beshear said elevated rate is likely due to some labs and public testing sites being closed over the holiday weekend, which increases the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are experiencing symptoms and suspect they have the coronavirus.
“Every day we are reminded how fragile the progress we have made in defeating this virus really is,” Beshear said. “We will wait and watch closely over the coming days and weeks to gauge the impact the holidays may have had on our recent success in slowing new case growth.”
Since the start of the pandemic 10 months ago, 273,971 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus and 2,698 people have died from reasons attributed to COVID-19.
As of Saturday, 1,635 state residents were hospitalized with the virus, including 428 who were being treated in intensive care units and 211 on ventilators.
“With more vaccines arriving in 2021, we have a new sense of hope, but right now we must all continue to do our part to stop this virus, including wearing a mask and avoiding large in-person gatherings,” Beshear added.
The governor also reported that 3,124 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were confirmed on Friday and 4,145 cases and 39 deaths on Thursday.
