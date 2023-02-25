The last three years have shown that being prepared for and knowing how/what to do during a severe weather emergency is crucial for response, recovery and, most importantly, survival. 

As part of the 2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) and the National Weather Service (NWS) have teamed up to host several events and share valuable information to help Kentuckians be more prepared in the future. 

