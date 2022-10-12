The group of Frankfort and Franklin County citizens tasked with helping to rewrite the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan, also known as the steering committee, have entered the second of four phases of a production process that began in July.
According to the comprehensive plan website, distilledtogether.com, the first phase was dedicated to compiling information on Frankfort and Franklin County through the use of online surveys and the establishment of an advisory committee made up of 26 community stakeholders.
The first phase also provided an opportunity for the city and county planning staffs to form a working relationship with the Cincinnati plan consulting firm, McBride Dale Clarion (MDC).
At the steering committee's most recent Zoom meeting, Frankfort Planning Director Eric Cockley, said the plan is to hold two main community engagement meetings, similar to the phase one kick-off meetings held over the summer. The meetings, which will cover the same information, will tentatively be held on Nov. 9, in locations that are still to be determined.
"We are making a list of different areas of the county and city to try to get out to, such as folks in Peaks Mill, out towards Bald Knob, Farmdale, things of that nature," he noted.
MDC Planning Manager Liz Fields said while the purpose of the first kick-off meetings were to gather feedback, the November open house will be more informational.
"This second open house is going to be much more about where we are going from here, the vision for the future," Fields told the steering committee. "We have a vision statement that has been drafted that the advisory committee has pretty much blessed at this point. We are working on goals and objectives and the advisory committee is giving us feedback on that. So there will be some sort of review of the vision statement and policies with this next phase."
Fields went on to say that going over the goals, policies and the vision statement will be a lot for one sitting, so the feedback for those events will probably be collected online.
The drafted vision statement, which is posted on the Distilled Together website reads as such:
"Frankfort and Franklin County imagine an adaptive community with abundant natural, rural, historic, and scenic resources; healthy waterways and ecosystems; active and vibrant commercial areas; a physically and virtually connected population who are welcoming and diverse; a strong education system that celebrates our historically black college; a thriving public and private economy that supports strategic and sustainable growth including quality jobs and diverse industries; desirable housing options for existing residents and expanded workforce; and exceptional community facilities for present and future generations."
Fields commented that they are planning to have an opening presentation regarding the overview of the project. Those in attendance will be free to roam through stations that feature maps and potential plans for different areas of Frankfort/Franklin County.
"We can have a station for downtown, for Holmes Street, for Peaks Mill, for highway interchanges, 127 South," Fields said listing the possibilities. "These key areas where we definitely need more direction and feedback from people on where we are going to go."
While the dates of the open-house meetings are still to be determined, the committee discussed potentially holding one in the evening and one during the day to accommodate people with various work schedules. Regardless it should be noted that all information given in the meetings will be available online.
