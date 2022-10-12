The group of Frankfort and Franklin County citizens tasked with helping to rewrite the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan, also known as the steering committee, have entered the second of four phases of a production process that began in July.

According to the comprehensive plan website, distilledtogether.com, the first phase was dedicated to compiling information on Frankfort and Franklin County through the use of online surveys and the establishment of an advisory committee made up of 26 community stakeholders. 

