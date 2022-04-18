Kentucky State Police once again is showing their support of Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY) by hosting the Cover the Cruiser fundraising event at locations across the commonwealth and Gov. Andy Beshear encourages all Kentuckians to participate.
During the last week of April, KSP will park cruisers at various public locations and encourages Kentuckians to cover the cruisers with custom SOKY stickers for a minimum donation of $1, which will go directly to SOKY. The Frankfort event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 28 at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard.
"It's great to see citizens working together to provide a better, safer and more inclusive Kentucky for all. Thank you to KSP for hosting this statewide fundraising effort and let’s all ‘stick it’ to the state police in an effort to raise more funds than ever before for the Special Olympics," Beshear said.
This fundraising event began in 2020 when the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. During the Torch Run, law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope into the Special Olympic games. The flame represents courage and celebration of diversity.
The annual summer games will occur this summer at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. The Cover the Cruiser event is being held before the official start of the annual summer games.
"The Kentucky State Police have been incredible Special Olympics supporters for several years and Cover the Cruiser has been a great extension of that support," said SOKY President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. "The money that KSP has raised in the first two years of ‘Cover the Cruiser’ has provided valuable sports and health services for our athletes, while also affording a unique way for people to get to know KSP while they support Special Olympics athletes across the state."
KSP raised $20,103.32 for SOKY athletes in 2021, with the highest fundraising honor being awarded to Post 6 in Grant County for collecting $2,713.
For more information about the Cover the Cruiser campaign or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit soky.org/coverthecruiser/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.