Another meeting during which a new Frankfort city manager could have been named took place on Wednesday.

And another day passed without any word on the status of the commission’s offer of the position to Thomas Hutka more than a week ago.

Hutka most recently served as public works director in the nearly 2 million-population community of Broward County, Florida, from 2009 to 2020, according to a resume posted by the City of Daytona Beach.

The administrator was also the city manager of Port Huron, Michigan, from 2001 to 2006. Hutka was one of three finalists last month for the city manager position in Fort Myers, Florida, but did not get the job. He holds degrees from Princeton University and Harvard University.

The commission spent nearly an hour and a half in closed session Wednesday before going back into open session and swiftly adjourning.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Human Resources Director Kathy Fields have not responded to requests for comment regarding Wednesday’s meeting.

The first round of applications for Frankfort’s city manager position were received in early March, and the commission voted unanimously to extend its offer to Hutka on April 26.

The city commission’s next scheduled meeting is 5 p.m. Monday.

