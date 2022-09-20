Former Kentucky lieutenant governor and state auditor Crit Luallen hosted guests and elected officials at the state and local levels at her Franklin County family farm on Thursday to raise awareness and funds to oppose Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2 in the Nov. 8 election.
The amendment, which if passed would create verbiage in the Kentucky State Constitution stating that “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
This proposed amendment was sponsored by Rep. Joseph Fincher (R-Fort Thomas), who also co-sponsored the trigger law currently in place following the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24.
“I think all of us here tonight recognize that our democracy is under siege, and it is under siege nationally and in Kentucky, and it’s under siege both literally and figuratively,” Luallen said.
“There is no right that is under a stronger threat and a more dangerous threat than a woman’s right to healthcare access, and that is why we are here tonight.”
ACLU of Kentucky’s Heather Gatnarek, staff attorney and head of the organization’s legal efforts to stop Amendment 2 spoke to the crowd, adding, “We have been under attack, and we have seen pretty much every anti-abortion law and ban imaginable come out of our legislature in the last five years.”
“We have challenged laws that required clinics to have transport agreements, laws banning abortions after six weeks, after fifteen weeks, laws that would ban abortion based on the patient’s reason for the procedure ... the list is quite long.”
The ACLU filed lawsuits in Jefferson County courts the Monday following the Supreme Court’s Friday decision to stop both the six-week and trigger bans. This decision was made, according to Gatnarek, under the auspice that “our Kentucky state Constitution, which has a privacy right within it, is broader than the federal Constitution’s privacy rights.”
Precedent regarding privacy in Kentucky was secured by a 1992 decision by the state Supreme Court in Wasson v. Commonwealth that determined that our state privacy rights have a broader scope and coverage than those afforded by the United States Constitution; in the case of Wasson, same-sex interactions were protected, but opponents of this proposed amendment hope that the same privacy protections can serve those seeking reproductive health services in the state.
“Our case is based on that, and we say the same thing; even though the federal Constitution’s privacy right no longer covers the right to an abortion, our state Constitution’s privacy right absolutely does. The ballot measure that voters will see in November would explicitly change the constitution to say that there is no privacy right,” Gatnarek explained.
The ACLU’s lawsuits were overturned by the Kentucky Court of Appeals and upheld by the Kentucky Supreme Court. However, as Gatnarek pointed out, several of the justices remarked in their opinions on the judgement that “we want to see what the voters will do.”
Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for the week after Election Day.
Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Protect Kentucky Access, a collective of community and non-profit organizations leading the way for direct community action to stop the proposed amendment said, “We have a strong coalition, and we have a lot of partners going out there and doing the work. The only reason Kentucky is a “red” state is because it is a state that hasn’t been invested in.
“That is my goal here. To bring the same investment that we saw in Kansas to a group that is already doing the work, and already has the tools they need to succeed. This is not a ‘cut-and-paste' campaign. We have to work in ways that will help Kentucky. We are going to speak to the voters in their language, we are going to appeal to them on shared values, and we are going to win on Nov. 8.”
Prior to joining PKA, Sweet was campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom’s successful campaign to protect abortion access in the traditionally very conservative state earlier this summer.
“Abortion right now is illegal in Kentucky. The only path we have to restoring that access is defeating Amendment 2, and we can do that. This is not a partisan issue. Access to reproductive health care, personal freedom and personal liberty, and the right to make one’s own healthcare decisions is not one that just appeals to Democrats.”
“We are going to have to get new people to the polls along with the people who will show up and vote no matter what.”
Individual freedom and personal liberty are two of the biggest driving forces behind the fight against Amendment 2, with Sweet reminding attendees that they have to keep in mind “the real consequences of this amendment. Which will be a total ban on abortions with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the woman.”
Organizational efforts are underway across the state to grow the coalition to fight the proposed amendment, especially with groups previously afraid to discuss reproductive freedom initiatives.
“So many of them saw this as ‘too toxic’,” according to Sweet. “I am from a ‘red state.’ I get it. How many times have I talked to candidates, and they’ve said, ‘I don’t want to talk about abortion. I am pro-choice, but I don’t want to tell anyone.’
“In this country and in this commonwealth, there are a lot of people who are really scared of the circumstances we are currently seeing. There are a lot of people who say they would never get an abortion, but what happens when I am pregnant, and something goes wrong? What happens when my wife is having a miscarriage and can’t access the medications she needs to complete the miscarriage safely?”
“We have an opportunity and an obligation to bring these people into the fold. This is not someone else’s problem; this is everyone’s problem. This is a shared problem."
Recent polls seem to echo both Gatnarek and Sweet’s comments.
According to a poll earlier this summer from Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group, over 60% of Kentuckians oppose total abortion bans, while a Pew Research poll from March of this year found that almost 70% of those asked, including 56% of self-identified Republicans, believe abortion should not be banned in instances of rape, incest or maternal danger.
