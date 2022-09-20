Former Kentucky lieutenant governor and state auditor Crit Luallen hosted guests and elected officials at the state and local levels at her Franklin County family farm on Thursday to raise awareness and funds to oppose Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2 in the Nov. 8 election. 

The amendment, which if passed would create verbiage in the Kentucky State Constitution stating that “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” 

Former Lt. Gov. Luallen

Frankfort resident and former lieutenant governor and state auditor Crit Luallen

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription