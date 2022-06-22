Paul Sawyier Public Library logo.png

This month’s Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library will be Thursday at 6 p.m. in the library’s River Room.

Adults and mature teens are invited to hear stories of Hawaii including legends, life on pineapple plantations, eyewitness accounts of the attack on Pearl Harbor — all told by Alton Takiyama-Chung. 

For more information, go to https://www.pspl.org/event/story-by-story-alton-takiyama-chung/.

Nancy Atcher is a sponsor for this month's Story by Story.

