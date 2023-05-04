LEXINGTON — Katerina Stoykova has joined Kentucky Humanities, serving as the Kentucky Book Festival Director.

Stoykova is the author of several poetry books, most recently "Between a Bird Cage and a Bird House." Her poems have been translated into German, Spanish, Ukrainian, Bangla, and Farsi. "The Eight Floor Balcony," a volume of her selected poems translated into Arabic by acclaimed poet Khairi Hamdan, was published by Dar Al Biruni press.

Ky. Humanities

