LEXINGTON — Katerina Stoykova has joined Kentucky Humanities, serving as the Kentucky Book Festival Director.
Stoykova is the author of several poetry books, most recently "Between a Bird Cage and a Bird House." Her poems have been translated into German, Spanish, Ukrainian, Bangla, and Farsi. "The Eight Floor Balcony," a volume of her selected poems translated into Arabic by acclaimed poet Khairi Hamdan, was published by Dar Al Biruni press.
Stoykova’s Bulgarian language book, "Second Skin" received the Vanya Konstantinova biannual national poetry award, as well as a grant from the European Commission's program Creative Europe for translation and publication in English. She acted in the lead roles for the independent feature films Proud Citizen and Fort Maria, both directed by Thom Southerland.
Stoykova is the founder and senior editor of Accents Publishing, where she has selected, edited, and published close to 100 poetry collections. She is the host of Accents— a radio show for literature, arts, and culture which launched on 88.1 WRFL and now continues on 91.3 WUKY.
Stoykova earned a master of fine arts in writing from Spalding University, a master of business administration from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, a master of science in computer science from Rochester Institute of Technology, and a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from English-Bulgarian Technical College at Free University of Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria.
“We are thrilled to have Katerina Stoykova join Kentucky Humanities as the Kentucky Book Festival Director,” Executive Director Bill Goodman said. “Katerina’s work in publishing and knowledge of Kentucky’s literary scene will help us continue to grow the Kentucky Book Festival, the Commonwealth’s longest running literary event.”
Kentucky Humanities will present the 42nd annual Kentucky Book Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington. For more information visit kybookfestival.org.
Kentucky Humanities is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. For information about Kentucky Humanities’ programs and services, visit kyhumanities.org.
