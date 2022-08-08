With the November general elections looming in the not too distant future candidates are doing everything they can to get their message out to the public. They are showing up to community events, speaking at local club and organizational meetings and of course posting on any number of social media platforms.

Gary Stratton

This week Gary Stratton, the Republican candidate for the 57th District of the Kentucky House of Representatives, went as far as to secure a verified Twitter account. He is among candidates and elected officials living in Frankfort to be verified on the social media platform. 

