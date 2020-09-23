road closed

The City of Frankfort closed downtown streets Wednesday in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's press conference regarding the Breonna Taylor case at the Kentucky History Center.

The closures include Ann Street from Clinton to Broadway; Broadway between Ann Street and High Street; and High Street from West Main to Clinton.

Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management have implemented street closings and additional police

presence out of an abundance of caution and is actively monitoring the situation for public safety and will proceed accordingly.

Residents and merchants are advised to remain aware of the situation in downtown Frankfort. Public updates from the Office of Emergency Management will be provided via the Ready Frankfort Facebook page and smart

phone app.

