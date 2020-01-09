Diane Strong is excited about Frankfort.
The 44-year-old volunteer and mother of two filed qualifying papers Wednesday to run for the Frankfort City Commission.
She joins Brent Sweger, Leesa Unger and incumbent Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge in the race.
Strong said she’s running for city commission because she wants Frankfort to have a lot of choices during this election.
“I’m familiar with everyone else who is running and I think they’re great,” she added.
Strong said she wants to bring more residents and businesses to the city.
She describes herself as a friend to investors and would like for Frankfort to become a more inviting city for investors, since they would bring more money and housing to the city.
“Our taxes are stupid outrageous,” Strong said, adding that although it’s hard to lower taxes, she’d like to try. Having lower taxes would make the city more attractive to investors, she said.
As an avid biker, runner, swimmer and hiker, Strong said she’d like to see more development along the river and of Frankfort’s trail system. She believes it would bring more tourists to the area.
Born and raised in northern Minnesota, Strong moved to Kentucky 20 years ago and has lived in Frankfort for two years.
As for community involvement, Strong and her two children volunteer at L.I.F.E. House for Animals by transporting cats and taking care of the dogs on Tuesdays.
Strong also has been involved with the planning of River Jam and Bourbon on the Banks.
She is married to Frankfort real estate developer Danny Strong.
Strong wants people to know that while she loves and supports her husband, she is the one running for office.
“I have a filter!” she joked.
The qualifying deadline for city commission, Frankfort mayor and Franklin County jailer candidates is Friday.
The races for city commission and mayor are nonpartisan, which means candidates don't run with a political party affiliation.
To qualify to run for city commission, a candidate must be at least 18 years old, a qualified voter in the city, a resident of the city for not less than one year prior to his or her election — and must remain a resident of the city throughout the two-year term if elected.
According to Maygan Fryman, deputy clerk and election coordinator with the Franklin County Clerk's Office, if no more than eight candidates file for city commission, they will all advance to the November general election and there will not be a primary for the city commission race. If more than eight people file, then there will be a May 19 primary and the top eight candidates will advance.
The top four candidates in November will be elected to city commission.