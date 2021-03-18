081519_FRANK_DianeStrong_hb-6.jpg

Diane Strong

Diane Strong, president of WalkBike Frankfort, will be the featured speaker at Wednesday's virtual meeting of the Rotary Club of Frankfort.

The meeting begins at noon.

For more information, call 502-330-5835 or email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com

