Thunderstorm

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon as temperatures soar into the upper 60s in advance of a cold frontal passage.

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a hazardous outlook for the area with storms expected between 3 p.m. and midnight. 

"All facets of severe thunderstorms are possible — heavy rain, high winds, large hail, tornadic activity," said Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell. 

The chance of precipitation is 80% this afternoon with rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible from the thunderstorms. Today's high is predicted near 67.

Tonight's low will be around 46 with winds of 11-15 mph and gusts of up to 24 mph. There is a 100% chance of precipitation with 1-2 inches of rain possible.

"Please stay weather aware this afternoon and evening," Russell added.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription