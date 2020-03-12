Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon as temperatures soar into the upper 60s in advance of a cold frontal passage.
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a hazardous outlook for the area with storms expected between 3 p.m. and midnight.
"All facets of severe thunderstorms are possible — heavy rain, high winds, large hail, tornadic activity," said Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell.
The chance of precipitation is 80% this afternoon with rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible from the thunderstorms. Today's high is predicted near 67.
Tonight's low will be around 46 with winds of 11-15 mph and gusts of up to 24 mph. There is a 100% chance of precipitation with 1-2 inches of rain possible.
"Please stay weather aware this afternoon and evening," Russell added.
